Como agree Belotti deal with Roma

Cesc Fabregas’ Como have reportedly agreed to the terms of a deal with Roma for Andrea Belotti, who now needs to give the green light for a transfer.

The 30-year-old Italian striker started the 2023-24 season with the Giallorossi before leaving for Fiorentina on loan in the January transfer window. He struggled to impose himself under Vincenzo Italiano, managing just four goals and one assist across 24 matches.

Belotti proved to be a prolific talisman during his seven-year spell with Torino but failed to replicate those exploits with Roma, picking up just 10 goals in 68 appearances under then-coach Jose Mourinho. His contract in the capital expires in June 2025.

Gianluca Di Marzio details how Como have agreed to purchase Belotti from Roma in a deal worth around €5m including add-ons, ready to add an experienced striker to Fabregas’ squad.

The newly promoted side now need to agree personal terms with the 30-year-old striker, who hasn’t given his green light to the deal yet.