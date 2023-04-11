It's Commuter Week on Cyclingnews

People who cycled the full length of their commute had a more than 40 percent lower risk of heart disease, cancer and overall mortality over a five-year period.”

It's Commuter Week here at Cyclingnews. This week we will be taking a detailed look at commuting by bike in all its forms and what you can do to make your commute as exciting, enjoyable and as safe as possible.

As the clocks roll forward and we transition into spring and summer, commuting by bike becomes a far more enjoyable and attractive proposition. Cycling to work is beneficial in so many ways. Depending on where you live it may be the fastest way of getting to work and gives cyclists the ability to slash their commuting times compared to driving or using public transport.

Other cyclists incorporate their training into their commute, maximising the use of their time by training to and from work. Commuting by bike can also be a great money saver, especially during a cost of living crisis. Aside from the initial outlay for a bike and perhaps some equipment, cycling to work is completely free and could save hundreds of pounds a month compared to the price of fuel or publish transport fees. And let's not forget the simple joy that simply cycling to work on a sunny summer morning can bring, what could set you up better for the day?

This week we will have a range of articles and features aimed at helping you improve your commute including a feature on the cycle-to-work scheme and a guide to the best commuter bikes available today. As well as a look at some key equipment and accessories you may want to invest in to aid your commuting. Keep your eyes peeled throughout the week for all our commuter-specific content.

