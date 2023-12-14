Community stars set to reunite in new season of Animal Control

Community stars Joel McHale and Ken Jeong are set to reunite in the upcoming second season of sitcom Animal Control.

McHale and Jeong starred alongside the likes of Donald Glover and Alison Brie as Jeff Winger and Ben Chang, respectively, in the long-running, community-college centric sitcom from 2009 to 2015.

According to Deadline, Jeong has been cast in a guest role in the second season of Animal Control. The sitcom, which is fronted by McHale, follows a group of animal workers who find that humans are a lot more complicated than their furry friends.

Jeong, who also appears as a panellist on The Masked Singer's American iteration, will reportedly play a character named Lee Park, a "well-respected, moderately unhinged dog whisperer".

Animal Control will premiere on March 6. The comedy broke records as FOX's most-streamed scripted debut in delayed viewing.

In October, McHale addressed the long-awaited reunion movie for Community, leaving fans with a disappointing update as the recent writers and actors' strikes have affected the schedules of those involved.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “By the time we can recoordinate, what are the odds that everyone’s schedule is going to once again align?”

Back in June, McHale revealed that Donald Glover, who played Troy Barnes, had joined the reunion movie.

Community is available to stream via Netflix in the UK, and Netflix and Hulu in the US.



Animal Control is currently not available to stream in the UK, but has recently been acquired by Channel 4.

