Community Spotlight: Piatt County Trail Blazers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the Piatt County Trail Blazers stopped by the WCIA studio Wednesday morning and WCIA’s Amanda Brennan interviewed them on the team’s upcoming events as well as what got them into rodeos.

Jessica Ash, a high school member of the Piatt County Trail Blazers said rodeos are thrilling and action-packed.

“A lot of people have been doing it since they were little, and really just found a connection through rodeo,” Ash said. “Friends, horses, whatever, and they just love doing it.”

Others like Walker Hanafin said their family has gotten them into rodeos.

“My big brother got into it when he was in middle school,” Hanafin said. “And I’ve just been brought up through the years, in rodeo.”

The Piatt County Trial Blazers is hosting an Illinois High School Rodeo competition on April 27. Admission is free and concessions will be sold.

The Piatt County Trail Blazers is also hosting its 69th annual rodeo on June 20-22. Gates open at 5 p.m. each night and the rodeos start at 7 p.m. No coolers or outside food is allowed, but vendors will be onsite.

Tickets cost $12 for adults in advance at this $15 at the gate. Kids’ tickets cost $5.

