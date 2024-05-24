Community Spotlight: Cornhole tournament benefits Special Olympics team

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Smoke and Shine Bar and Grill in Tolono is putting on a bags/cornhole tournament next month to benefit the TNT Firecrackers, a Central Illinois Special Olympics Team.

Jason Hodges and Scott Johnson, representatives of the Firecrackers and Smoke and Shine, respectively, came on The Morning Show to talk about the tournament and how people can take part. They are still looking for sponsors and competitors who will compete with members of the Firecrackers.

All funds from the tournament, including team sponsorship and a 50/50 raffle, will go toward the TNT Firecrackers. People can reach out to tntfirecrackers@gmail.com to sponsor a team and participate in the tournament. It will take place from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

