Community Spotlight: 5K race for Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizer Jan Seeley spoke with WCIA 3’s Matthew White about the rescheduled 5K for the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend.

Though the Illinois Race Weekend took place in late April, the 5K was rescheduled after police were called to a pro-Palestine protest at the University of Illinois campus. Seeley said more than 4,000 runners were signed up for the race.

Now, the 5K will take place on Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m. Free parking will be available at the State Farm Center in the E-14 Lot. Seeley said those previously signed up for the April race can simply arrive, and new race bibs are available.

Participants will run on a new route, starting on Oak Street and ending outside Memorial Stadium.

For those that can’t attend in person, there are alternative options to either run virtually or defer their 5K entry to next year. 500 new spots also recently opened up for additional participants.

An after-party will be held on Kirby Avenue, featuring live music, Riggs Beer Garden, and more.

To sign up or find more information, visit illinoismarathon.com.

