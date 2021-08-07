Community shows support for Deputy Campas with procession

Aug. 7—One thing is certain in Kern County: When tragedy strikes, citizens and organizations pull together to show their support.

For fallen Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas, community members and law enforcement from surrounding counties — and even across the nation — came out in force Friday to pay their respects.

People were visibly emotional as they walked out of Mechanics Bank Arena, where a memorial service was held, congregating to watch a procession that would make its way from the arena to Bakersfield National Cemetery.

The procession was accompanied by the playing of bagpipes as nearly 20 motorcycle officers rode by, turning onto Truxtun Avenue.

A white hearse followed closely behind, while Kern County Sheriff's Office vehicles and several buses with passengers followed. Law enforcement officers from nearby counties were among those who came to show their support. Among them were Fresno, San Luis Obispo and Ventura, as well as others from Northern California, such as San Joaquin, Napa and Monterey counties. They lined the streets, then joined, one by one, with the rest of the procession.

"We're here, obviously, to support the family," said Derek Fuller, an adult leader with the Young Marines organization in Bakersfield.

Fuller and the Young Marines were there to lend a hand, because "plain and simple, that's what we do," said Fuller.

After working in law enforcement for the last 17 and a half years, Fuller knows what it's like to have lost someone. He also knew Campas through the Kern County Devil Pups organization.

"He had such an impact in that program. You'd always see him out on the hikes, in there doing the physical tests with the Devil Pups and all that," added Fuller.

Fuller brought the students from the Young Marines so that they might remember to make their words count — they don't know when the last time they see someone could be.

Others came in support of Campas' family.

"I came to support him, because Christine Campas is Phillip's mother, and she used to work with me," said Eva Escobedo.

Inside the arena, memories of Campas unfolded. Escobedo noted how several speakers talked about the deputy's "huge smile and dimples that would get you to do things for him, even if you didn't want to."

"He was an awesome person and he did a lot for the community. He motivated people, he trained people, and that meant a lot to me," Escobedo said.

Rosalie Jimenez echoed Escobedo's sentiments, adding, "You could tell he had very good relationships with the people that he worked with and he inspired many individuals."

Jimenez said Campas was very courageous and that the community is blessed to have had him doing the work he did.

She hopes the community remembers there are still individuals like Campas, who are courageous leaders who act selflessly.

Angel Vicuna has family members who are serving in law enforcement, who were also attending the day's memorial service.

It means a lot to him to see the community show up for an occasion such as this.

"God forbid if somebody knocked on our family's door — it was an awful tragedy, not only for the officer, but also for the family who lost their lives as well. It's just sad all around," said Vicuna.

He has noticed over the last few days how many people have displayed American flags and flags in support of law enforcement.

"When one falls down, the community all comes together to pay their respects," Vicuna said.