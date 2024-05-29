Community sends off Rams ahead of Division II College World Series

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State baseball team is officially off to Cary, North Carolina and the Division II National Baseball Championships.

Wednesday afternoon, fans of all ages gathered at Skyline Aviation at Mathis Field to send the Rams off one final time before they were wheels up to Cary, and the College World Series.

The Rams begin action in Cary on Saturday, June 1st at 5 p.m. CT against Central Missouri.

KLST Sports coverage of the Rams in Cary begins Friday at 6 p.m. and continues throughout next week.

Coverage of the Rams baseball team is presented by City National Bank.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.