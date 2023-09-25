Community scoreboard for Sept. 24
Sep. 24—RUNNING
Run for the Health of it
Women — Overall: Ashley Lingafelter 26:58; 14-and-under: Sofia Cavell 28:58; 20-29: Yesica Savala 33:59; 30-39: Maria Aboytes 27:08; 40-49: Jenny Cavell 29:05; 50-59: Marisela Montes 31:55; 60-69: Shirley Coxe 1:02:17; 70-and-over: Cathi Gerson 32:01
Men — Overall: Abraham Lopez 20:00; 14-and-under: Elliot Menchaca 47:31; 30-39: John Mohorcic 23:13; 40-49: Eric Raphael 20:41; 50-59: Michael Zuren 23:34; 60-69: Ken Hall 22:34; 70-and-over: Bud Dessoffy 33:04