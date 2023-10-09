Community scoreboard for Oct. 8
Oct. 8—BOWLING
MIXED
RollHouse of Mentor
Wednesday Night Merchants
Joel Klein 685 (258)
Matt Polachek 666 (258)
Tim Kirchmeir 645 (258)
Mike Ashby 642 (227)
Tim Haydu 641 (251)
Ken Whitcomb 638 (258)
Nick Maybury 634 (237)
Jeff Fortuna 626 (245)
Scott Karlovec 617 (258)
Dave Fisher 610 (213)
Bill Riebe 608 (227)
Kevin Riera 601 (215)
Steve Micco 600 (222)
Justin Frank 600 (214)
Kelly Ashby 533 (202)
FOOTBALL
North East Flag
Fourth B
Colts 24, Cowboys Chiappone 8
Browns A. Overton 21, Chargers Fiorelli 20
Browns A. Overton 25, Packers Koestner 0
Cowboys Chiappone 21, Chiefs Wright 6
Championship
Colts Proctor 26, Browns A. Overton 6
Fourth C
Browns DeGreen 20, Eagles LaCute 0
Browns DeGreen 27, Bucs Brown 6
Titans O'Donnell 20, Panther Angelo 0
Championship
Browns DeGreen 27, Titans O'Donnell 14
Fourth D
Bills Scott 24, Jets Szabo 13
Bills Scott 21, Giants Gorris 6
Lions DiSantis 19, 49ers Campbell 6
49ers Campbell 30, Cardinals McClintock 21
Championship
Lions DiSantis 24, Bills Scot 19
Fourth E
Patriots Zak 26, Jags Wlodyka 7
Raiders Cordaro 21, Rams Kidner 20
Raiders Cordaro 18, Seahawks 6
Rams Kidner 15, Texans Farnsworth 8
Jags Wlodyka 12, Falcons Cullis 6
Championship
Patriots Zak 14, Raiders Cordaro 6
RUNNING
Willoughby Hills Wellness 5K
Women — Overall: Jordan Clapacs 23:51; 15-and-under: Evelyn Jasinski 28:44; 16-22: Valeria Bohn 27:42; 23-30: Alessandra Miller 30:24; 31-39: Jessica Wright 32:51; 40-49: Nicole Tillema 37:08; 50-59: Diane Eichman 25:14; 60-and-over: Cathi Gearson 31:18
Men — Overall: Dylan Barnett 22:10; 15-and-under: Zach Bazdar 27:53; 23-30: Niclc Mahovic 26:41; 31-39: Matthew Kramer 24:51; 40-49: Matthew Dietz 27:12; 50-59: Douglas Bazdar 28:45; 60-and-over: Dougles Moul 30:05
Heart + Home 5K
Women — Overall: Anna Keller 24:23; 10-and-under: Aubrey Lehtonen 32:26; 11-19: Natalie Claus 26:28; 20-29: Joanna Bernhardt 31:51; 30-39: Courtney Best 26:52; 40-49: Tina Joyce 25:14; 50-59: Chelsea Kimmich 27:36; 60-and-over: Diane Bosley 26:25
Men — Overall: Brian Butler 17:06; 10-and-under: Benjamin Claus 26:03; 11-19: Abram Miller 21:18; 20-29: Evan Mills 18:57; 30-39: David Evans 23:14; 40-49: Ty Waardenburg 23:33; 50-59: Craig Golen 18:49; 60-and-over: John Francis 20:00