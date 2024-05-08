Community scoreboard for May 7
May 7—ADULT SOFTBALL
Euclid Sunday Morning
Division I
Marshall Carpet 20, Pickles & Pints 8
Marshall Carpet 18, Pickles & Pints 6
Selleck All-Stars 14, Willoughby Panini's 13
Willoughby Panini's 23- Selleck All-Stars 11
Spudtacular 20, Pillar to Post 8
Spudtacular 13, Pillar to Post 5
Division II
Universal Metal Products 11, Ball Rats 8
Ball Rats 12, Universal Metal Products 6
Tradewinds 11, Koumbaros Catering 10
Tradewinds 12, Koumbaros Catering 11
Be Smoothie Cafe 16, M.O.A.B. 4
M.O.A.B. 8, Be Smoothie Cafe 4
Euclid Sunday Night
Division I
Euclid Blue Magic 16, Golden Kings 13
Euclid Blue Magic 19, Golden Kings 3
Wild Goose 17, Eskomo Brothers 15
Wild Goose 20, Eskomo Brothers 19
Division II
Euclid Fire 11, Griffin Tech Group 3
Euclid Fire 13, Griffin Tech Group 6
Castaways 7, The Jokers 0
Castaways 17, The Jokers 5
The Socher Team 15, The Porch 11
The Porch 20, The Socher Team 13
Euclid Men
Winsupply/Skinny's 19, Tribe/Cheezesteak Whizard 10
W/S: Sam Michalski 3h, 3RBI, A.J. Comella 2h, HR, 3RBI, Gary Springer 3h, 2RBI; T/C: Ryan Durand 2h, HR, 3RBI, Jeff Sova 2h, 3RBI, Mark Berkowitz 2h, 2RBIU
Winsupply/Skinny's 16, Tribe/Cheezesteak Whizard 15
W/S: Matt Gundling 3h, HR, 4RBI, Gary Springer 2h, HR, 4RBI, Chris Lachman 4h, RBI; T/C: Ryan Durand 2h, HR, 4RBI, Chuck Primbas 3h, 2HR, 5RBI, Nate Serafino 3h, RBI
Stevenson's 26, Marshall Carpet 6
St: Brian Nolan 4h, 6RBI, Jon Johnson 3h, 2HR, 4RBI, Ryan Latkovich 4h, 3RBI; MC: Zach Daley 2h, RBI, Bruce Prosser 1h, 2RBI, Mike Sheehan 2B
Marshall Carpet 23, Stevenson's 10
MC: Bryan Sutton 3h, 2HR, 7RBI, Dan Poskocil 3h, HR, 5RBI, Mike Maurer 3h,HR,6RBI; St: Chad Johnson, 3h, 2RBI, Brian Nolan 3h, RBI, Jon Johnson 2h, 2RBI
GOLF
Olde Geezers
at Hidden Valley; Low Gross Partners: Austin,Brachat 95; Low Gross Individual: Austin 41; Low Net Partners: Whitlow, Paramore 69; Low Net Individual: Whitlow 31; Long Putt: A.Bolton; Low Putts: A. Bolton 14; Pin No. 3: Hunter; Pin No. 8: Hegedus; Par No. 5: Austin, Lanese; Par No. 7: Cholewa,Klein; Class A: Austin; Class B: Paramore; Class C: Hunter
RUNNING
West End YMCA 5K
Women — Overall: Kimberly Wasylyk 21:01; 11-14: Makenna Stoddard 39:55; 20-24: Rachel Staas 27:56; 25-29: Ayman Loughridge 33:30; 30-34: Emily Beal: 23:02; 35-39: Tiffany Besselman 34:22; 40-44: Maria Isabel Rodriguez Gasca 29:26; 45-49: Jennifer Myers 27:16; 50-59: Kim Hudson 28:08; 50-59: Leslie Barni 25:53; 60-64: Frankie Denmeade 29:33; 65-69: Susan Amery 32:32; 70-and-over: Pat Schmidt 31:09
Men — Overall: Edmundo Lemus 21:14; 10-and-under: Braylen Zemar 30:01; 11-14: Enzo Federici 53:54; 15-19: Grayson Keller 23:01; 20-24: Cade Pastor 26:05; 30-34: Nicholas Bruno 26:13; 40-44: Justin Katz 26:26; 25-29: Sebastian Sanzotta 24:26; 50-54: Donald Ross 21:49; 55-59: Michael Zuren 23:22; 60-64: Alan Vahcic 27:12; 65-69: Dave Janosko 24:14; 70-and-over: Terry A. Putt 28:01
10-mile drop
Women — Overall: Kelli Proctor 1:07:46; 19-and-under: Molly Chicone 1:21:49; 20-29: Morgan Coyne 1:22:43; 30-39: Hannah Gendelman 1:12:46; 40-49: Kelli Proctor 1:07:46; 50-59: Emily Long 1:22:40; 60-69: Gayle Marks 1:48:52
Men — Overall: Greg Stolfer 58:11; 19-and-under: Thomas Wiecek 1:11:29; 20-29: Brayden White 59:33; 30-39: Daniel Beck 1:09:21; 40-49: Joe Hoover 1:02:46; 50-59: Shawn Coyne 1:14;:48; 60-69: Bill Robb 1:19:28; 70-and-over: Randy Barkacs 1:17:26