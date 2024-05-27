Community scoreboard for May 26
May 26—ADULT SOFTBALLEuclid Sunday MorningDIVISION ISelleck All-Stars 19, Pickles & Pints 7Pickles & Pints 26, Selleck All-Stars 2Spudtacular 18, Legend Headwear 18 (Time Limit)Spudtacular 9, Legend Headwear 8DIVISION II Koumbaros Catering 19, Ball Rats 10Ball Rats 7, Koumbaros Catering 6Universal Metal Products 12, Be Smoothie Cafe 4Universal Metal Products 21, Be Smoothie Cafe 9
