Advertisement

Community scoreboard for June 7

the news-herald, willoughby, ohio

Jun. 7—LITTLE LEAGUE

Mentor Girls Softball

14-and-under

Timmy D's Tees 13, Optima Dermatology 3

T — Madeline Jansky WP, 6K, Ava DeMay 3h, 4RBI; O — L. Stockman 3B, A. Whelan 2h