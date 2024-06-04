Community scoreboard for June 3
Jun. 3—ADULT SOFTBALL
Euclid Sunday Morning
Division I
Willoughby Panini's 7, Spudtacular 5
Spudtactular 16, Willoughby Panini's 4
Pickles & Pints 13, Pillar to Post 12
Pickles & Pints 13, Pillar to Post 8
Marshall Carpet 9, Legend Headwear 3
Marshall Carpet 13, Legend Headwear 9
Division II
Koumbaros Catering 11, M.O.A.B. 8
M.O.A.B. 18, Koumbaros Catering 6
Be Smoothie Cafe 7, Ball Rats 6
Ball Rats 15, Be Smoothie Cafe 3
Harden Auto Body 14, Universal Metal Products 7
Universal Metal Products 10, Harden Auto Body 9
Euclid Sunday Night
Division I
Euclid Blue Magic 16, Eskimo Brothers 3
Euclid Blue Magic 19, Eskimo Brothers 9
Wild Goose 22, Golden Kings 9
Wild Goose 21, Golden Kings 3
Division II
The Socher Team 12, The Jokers 0
The Socher Team 11, The Jokers 6
The Porch 18, Euclid Fire 9
The Porch 16, Euclid Fire 4
Castaways 21, Griffin Tech Group 9
Castaways 20, Griffin Tech Group 4
GOLF
Olde Geezers
at Hidden Valley; Low Gross Partners: Lanese, Tenkku 87; Low Gross Individual: Austin 39; Low Net Partners: Lanese, Tenkku 65; Low Net Individual: Tenkku 43; Long Putt: Basco; Low Putts: Austin 13; Pin # 3: Peterson; Pin # 8: Michels; Par # 5: Austin, Tenkku; Par #7: Austin, Tenkku; Team Drive: Whitlow, Michels, Warfield, Hunter; Class A: Whitlow; Class C: Brachat