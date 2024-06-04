Advertisement

Community scoreboard for June 3

Jun. 3—ADULT SOFTBALL

Euclid Sunday Morning

Division I

Willoughby Panini's 7, Spudtacular 5

Spudtactular 16, Willoughby Panini's 4

Pickles & Pints 13, Pillar to Post 12

Pickles & Pints 13, Pillar to Post 8

Marshall Carpet 9, Legend Headwear 3

Marshall Carpet 13, Legend Headwear 9

Division II

Koumbaros Catering 11, M.O.A.B. 8

M.O.A.B. 18, Koumbaros Catering 6

Be Smoothie Cafe 7, Ball Rats 6

Ball Rats 15, Be Smoothie Cafe 3

Harden Auto Body 14, Universal Metal Products 7

Universal Metal Products 10, Harden Auto Body 9

Euclid Sunday Night

Division I

Euclid Blue Magic 16, Eskimo Brothers 3

Euclid Blue Magic 19, Eskimo Brothers 9

Wild Goose 22, Golden Kings 9

Wild Goose 21, Golden Kings 3

Division II

The Socher Team 12, The Jokers 0

The Socher Team 11, The Jokers 6

The Porch 18, Euclid Fire 9

The Porch 16, Euclid Fire 4

Castaways 21, Griffin Tech Group 9

Castaways 20, Griffin Tech Group 4

GOLF

Olde Geezers

at Hidden Valley; Low Gross Partners: Lanese, Tenkku 87; Low Gross Individual: Austin 39; Low Net Partners: Lanese, Tenkku 65; Low Net Individual: Tenkku 43; Long Putt: Basco; Low Putts: Austin 13; Pin # 3: Peterson; Pin # 8: Michels; Par # 5: Austin, Tenkku; Par #7: Austin, Tenkku; Team Drive: Whitlow, Michels, Warfield, Hunter; Class A: Whitlow; Class C: Brachat