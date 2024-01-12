Advertisement

Community scoreboard for Jan. 11

The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio

Jan. 11—BOWLING

Men

RollHouse of Mentor

Jerry Rich Memorial Senior Travel

Jim Myers 818 (287)

Rick Robb 728 (257)

Matt Furlan 710 (256)

Gary Clish 676 (279)

Dave Baker 675 (238)

Ken Whitcomb 672 (257)

Andy Klug 662 (235)

Ken Royer 659 (236)

Nick Diblatto 658 (257)

Dan Bratys 644 (221)

Bob Bures 637 (239)

Mike Citraro 627 (209)

Rick Brenizer 621 (223)

Bob Valentino 616 (214)