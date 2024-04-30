Community scoreboard for April 29
Apr. 29—ADULT SOFTBALL
Euclid Sunday Morning
Division I
Legend Headwear 16, Willoughby Panini's 15
Legend Headwear 14, Willoughby Panini's 14 (Time Limit)
Marshall Carpet 8, Selleck All-Stars 7
Marshall Carpet 13, Selleck All-Stars 7
Pickles & Pints 11, Spudtackular 9
Pickles & Pints 13, Spudtacular 12
Division II
Koumbaros Catering 9, Harden Auto Body 5
Harden Auto Body 3, Koumbaros Catering 2
Ball Rats 6, M.O.A.B. 5
Ball Rats 20, M.O.A.B. 14
Tradewinds 16, Universal Metal Products 1
Tradewinds 9, Universal Metal Products 6
Euclid Sunday Night League
Division I
Euclid Blue Magic 18, Eskomo Brothers 13
Euclid Blue Magic 18, Eskomo Brothers 10
Wild Goose 14, Golden Kings 2
Golden Kings 11, Wild Goose 8
Division II
The Porch 18, Castaways 6
Castaways 18, The Porch 6
Griffin Auto Tech 18, The Jokers 6
Griffin Auto Tech 16, The Jokers 8