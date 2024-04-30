Advertisement

Community scoreboard for April 29

the news-herald, willoughby, ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 29—ADULT SOFTBALL

Euclid Sunday Morning

Division I

Legend Headwear 16, Willoughby Panini's 15

Legend Headwear 14, Willoughby Panini's 14 (Time Limit)

Marshall Carpet 8, Selleck All-Stars 7

Marshall Carpet 13, Selleck All-Stars 7

Pickles & Pints 11, Spudtackular 9

Pickles & Pints 13, Spudtacular 12

Division II

Koumbaros Catering 9, Harden Auto Body 5

Harden Auto Body 3, Koumbaros Catering 2

Ball Rats 6, M.O.A.B. 5

Ball Rats 20, M.O.A.B. 14

Tradewinds 16, Universal Metal Products 1

Tradewinds 9, Universal Metal Products 6

Euclid Sunday Night League

Division I

Euclid Blue Magic 18, Eskomo Brothers 13

Euclid Blue Magic 18, Eskomo Brothers 10

Wild Goose 14, Golden Kings 2

Golden Kings 11, Wild Goose 8

Division II

The Porch 18, Castaways 6

Castaways 18, The Porch 6

Griffin Auto Tech 18, The Jokers 6

Griffin Auto Tech 16, The Jokers 8