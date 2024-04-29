Community scoreboard for April 28
Apr. 28—RUNNING
Maple Festival Sap run 1-mile
Women overall: Alexis Gady 6:25
Men overall: Connor Moshe 4:59
12-and-under: Anji Lyons 6:44; 13-14: Kaiden Wolcott 5:41; 15-16: Alexis Gady 6:25; 17-18: Nathan Tager 5:36; 19-29: Brayden Nagy 6:00; 30-39: Nate Young 5:56; 40-49: Mark Lyons 6:13; 50-59: Tina Joyce 7:30; 60-and-over: Gina Morrison 9:11
Maple Festival Sap run 5-mile
Women overall: Nicole Camp 33:49
Men overall: Reza Mohammadpour 29:02
14-and-under: Ivan Chuha 39:00; 20-29: Luke Byler 34:10; 30-39: Vaughn Gobel 31:34; 40-49: Eric Raphael 31:10; 50-59: Steve Phillips 37:37; 60-and-over: Brian Heineking 37:30