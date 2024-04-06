Community remembers longtime Mayfield hockey coach Steve Bogas

Mar. 23—Members of the Greater Cleveland high school hockey community were asked by The News-Herald to submit tributes for longtime Mayfield coach Steve Bogas, who died March 18 following a brave battle against a rare, aggressive form of liver cancer.

The following are remembrances from the community of Bogas, listed in alphabetical order by author. Also included below those are social-media posts paying tribute to Bogas.

Sam Ausperk

"I played for Steve for four years at Mayfield until I graduated in 2016. He was a great coach, always straight to the point, and his knowledge of the game was as deep as it gets. He always had a great sense of humor, and it seemed like he knew everyone no matter what rink we were at."

Former NDCL coach Paul Bilyk

"Before Stevie and I were friends and coaching rival teams, he was one of my first heroes. His dad was the head coach of our Peewee team and Stevie, his brother and his buddy were the assistants. We were awful, and we hated to lose. They never seemed to care how much we lost, just whether or not we'd fight. He also was on the Heights High hockey team, and those guys were gods. At the time, my two brothers and I were going through babysitters left and right. Some finished their shifts, none returned. Not sure how it came about the first time, but Stevie got the job. He never had a problem handling us, and some of his methods were probably things we wouldn't do today. But he was there helping my mother and taking care of us. It didn't matter how.

"As a family, we had a connection to the Mayfield program. Several of my brothers played there. I was the head coach at NDCL when Steve got the job. We hated Mayfield, and they hated us. Numerous times over the years, one of my kids would come up to me pregame and want to know why I was talking to him? I always took the time to explain to them that he was an important person in my life and a great friend, never had to explain it twice. When Mayfield won a couple Baron Cups, it wasn't hard to be happy for him.

"Fast forward a few years when we were finally able to break through. Once the award ceremony, interview and handshakes are over, you load up on the bus and get a chance to look at your phone. The first message both times was a simple congratulations from Stevie, 'Welcome to the club.' I'd guess we played each other 30 times over the years, some meetings more contested than others. Regardless of the outcome, if there was snow in the forecast it was a pretty safe bet that we'd spend a few hours in the early morning talking hockey and nonsense while making sure people could get out of their driveways in the morning."

Tyler Krueger

"He's the reason I wore a high school hockey jersey. He is the one that made sure I would actually lace up the skates and give ice hockey a try. I'll never forget in eighth grade, after a floor hockey game, Coach came to my house to talk to me about coming out onto the ice and just trying it out. He believed in me, before I believed in myself. Even as he watched me barely able to hold myself up on skates as I was just beginning, he always knew that if I stuck with it and gave 100% I would turn out just fine. Coach always had my back no matter what.

"Coming into summer practices, going into my first year of high school, I was nervous and intimidated as I had never truly played ice hockey before and I was about to be playing with kids up to three years older then me. Well, it must have been pretty evident that I was nervous because I remember him making sure I was comfortable with the guys, and making sure that the guys wouldn't pick on me for the first couple weeks while I was still nervous.

"He is one of a kind, because he arguably loved to watch the people he cares about play hockey, even more than truly playing the sport he has always been passionate for. I'll never forget that when Coach would get riled up about a missed call, so would I, and he would always tell me that he would handle it. That's what made it so easy to play for a guy like Bogas. When he's just as passionate as you are about the game, all you want to do is to do everything in your power to fight and succeed. He made it easy to give 100%. I'll never take Coach for granted, because without him, I'd have nobody to call Coach for the game of hockey: The game I love to play."

St. Edward associate head coach Jason Levanduski

"Steve Bogas was a competitor. In all senses of the word. Was actually born as his neighbor. Moved to the West Side and grew up playing against him. Played with him in summers. Steve was always the guy you hated to play against. Always the guy to fight tooth and nail to win. Always the guy to shake your hand. Always the guy to listen and give his opinion and always the guy to support you. Stevie had the best stories and told you how he saw it. He was honest and true.

"As a coach, he passed on his passion. As a coach he coached as he lived: honest. He loved talking about hockey. He loved talking about his kids. He loved making you laugh. He loved being Steve Bogas. Son. Brother. Father, husband, friend. The thing that hurts the most about his passing is we lost a good human being. Steve is the best. His heart will outlive his body. I spoke to him when he made his diagnosis public and he said, 'Levy, you know I'm a fighter. I won't quit.' Steve never quit being him. And that was the biggest blessing he gave us. Sure the hockey community lost a great man. His family lost much more. But the world lost a great human."

Chris Lynette

"Steve and I graduated from Heights in 1993, growing up pretty close to one another. Where we lived, RTA was the school bus (we called it the special). One year we got hit with a lot of snow and the bus was way behind. He picked up my brother and I at Quilliams and Randolph in his mom's minivan. We were already late, so he went to the church parking lot across from Lutheran East to do some donuts! Heart of gold, loved helping people and making them laugh."

Mentor coach Paul McKito

"What I'll remember most is his contagious smile coupled with his positive, encouraging outlook. Coaching at Mayfield always up against the numbers game he was always grounded and had realistic expectations. But the passion and care he showed his groups year and and year out demonstrated how much the game and his players have meant to him. He was all about coaching the kids up daily and giving them the best opportunity to succeed in hockey and life."

Matt Mramer

"I remember my first two seasons at Mayfield, we had a super-talented team but we could never seem to put all the pieces together with the McMahon brothers as our coaches. Steve took over my junior year and immediately brought a new sense of urgency and passion to our program. He brought in Danny Gilliam as an assistant to kind of play that good cop/bad cop role, and our team took off right away. I'm not sure how or why, but he found a way to unlock our potential and get us where we needed to go. We ended up winning back-to-back Baron Cups my junior and senior year, the only two in school history. He was a hell of a coach, and he made it possible for us to experience what winning felt like at a small hockey school like Mayfield. Even now, those are still some of my fondest and most cherished memories in life. He will be dearly missed."

