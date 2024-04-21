Community prepares for opening at Evercor Field

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people got out and got green for this Earth Day weekend. Let’s see how NEPA cleans up this weekend starting in Luzerne County.

Dozens of volunteers made it out this morning to help clean up Evercor Field in Wilkes-Barre

the community coming out to help get the home of a local league patched up and ready for opening day.

The Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball has been around since the 90s, but the new diamond has only been on base for five years.

Community clean up at McDade Park

The big cleanup is now an annual event for the league. Some say the personal dedication to their kid’s team means more than any check.

“hey, how about rolling up your sleeves and getting in there doing something community-wise. anybody can get in there and throw money at somebody but actually stepping out and pulling your sleeves up and putting a rake in your hand or cutting the grass. that’s really what this thing is all about,” stated Jim Martin from Forty Fort.

Evercor Field is open to all age groups from four and above, including adults, and is handicap accessible.

Opening day is May 11.

