Community discussion: Can the Bears upset the Packers this Sunday?

The Bears-Packers rivalry is one of sports’ biggest and most historic rivalries. But it’s also one of the most painful, at least for Chicago fans.

The Packers are 19-3 against the Bears dating back to 2011, and Chicago hasn’t beaten Green Bay since 2018, where they clinched the NFC North in Matt Nagy’s first season as head coach.

It certainly hasn’t helped that the Bears have had to contend with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has managed to have his way with some pretty good Chicago defenses.

With the Bears looking to secure a playoff berth with a win over the Packers last January, they were blown out 35-16. While they still made the postseason with a Cardinals loss, the problem remains this has been a pretty one-sided rivalry over the last decade.

But is this the year the Bears finally get the monkey off their backs that is beating the Packers?

Heading into this Week 6 matchup against Green Bay — the first Bears-Packers game for Chicago’s quarterback of the future Justin Fields — there are reasons to believe this game will mirror 2018 and 2019, where all four games were decided by one score.

The Bears defense is playing lights out right now, thanks to the NFL’s best pass rush (18 sacks) and new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who has done a great job disguising coverages and confusing quarterbacks.

While Chicago’s offense has been far from explosive — averaging 16.8 points per game — they’ve found a nice balance of a strong run game and allowing Fields to open things up when needed. But Sunday’s matchup might require a flip of the script with Fields throwing more than he has this season, especially if the Packers pull out to a quick lead.

Green Bay should’ve lost to the Bengals last week, where a series of five missed field goals by both teams eventually came to an end with Mason Crosby connecting on a 49-yard field goal to win it in overtime. The Packers are also without some of their best players, including cornerback Jaire Alexander, outside linebacker Z’Darius Smith and left tackle David Bakhtiari.

This Bears team can beat the Packers. But we also know how this story goes. We’ve experienced it for years. Chicago might be able to beat Green Bay, but they usually don’t.

With Fields taking over and Rodgers in his potential final year in Green Bay, this game could be the turning of the tide. Or it could be a continuation of what’s been a painful decade-plus.

But what are your thoughts? Share your thoughts on the Bears’ chances against the Packers this week in our comment section below.