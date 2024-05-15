Community briefs

May 14—Cabinet View Women's Golf League begins season

The Cabinet View Women's League began their season May 1. The game of the day was called "Baseball," three strikes and you are out.

The Group A winner was Barb Mee and Shirley Chase won Group B. Low gross was Barb Mee in A and Shirley Chase in Group B.

Low net was Barb Mee, Group A and Connie Stantus in Group B.

On May 8, the Women's Golf League played Circle Two, prior to play pick what you think will be your two worst holes. Subtract those to holes from your score — low gross wins.

Barb Mee won for A Flight and Connie Stantus won Flight B. Low Gross A Flight was Barb Mee, B Flight was Phyll Mackey. Low Net A Flight was Pat Neils and B Flight was Connie Stantus.

Barb Mee also had two birdies on Nos. 14 and 17.

All women are welcome to join each Wednesday at 10 a.m.

TV actress to speak in Libby

Lee Kessler, author and speaker, will be addressing the urgent challenges and enormous conflicts facing our nation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, in the Libby City Hall Ponderosa Room. Doors will open at 6:30.

Kessler's signed books can be purchased after her presentation. Her talk will last for 45 minutes before a question and answer session.