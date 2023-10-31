Communication lacking in PSU's lackluster defensive effort

Oct. 30—STATE COLLEGE — Maybe, it's something Indiana knew. Maybe, it's playing without a star pass rusher.

Maybe, the emotional letdown following a wrenching loss at Ohio State couldn't avoid even a defense that previously seemed cold and calculated on a down-to-down basis, no matter the situation, no matter the score.

But one thing became obvious at Beaver Stadium on Saturday: Even Penn State's top-rated defense has some work to do heading into November.

In Saturday's 33-24 victory for the No. 10 Nittany Lions, Indiana's struggling offense rolled to 349 total yards and piled up the most touchdowns the defense allowed all season.

"That's why it's hard to come across wins in the Big Ten," sophomore safety Kevin Winston Jr. said. "It seems to get us, too. We just had to make sure we stayed together as a team after they had their big plays and everything, and finish how we needed to."

Unquestionably the strength of the team through the first seven games, Penn State's defense provided fans with a half decade's worth of pass coverage breakdowns in one spring-like afternoon.

An Indiana offense that entered the game ranked 126th out of 130 plays in the nation opened the scoring with a 90-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brendan Sorsby to wideout DeQuece Carter, who simply beat safety Zakee Wheatley at the start of the route and ran past two other defenders to the house.

Then, in the second quarter, Sorsby recognized another coverage breakdown when he flipped a pass to a wide open Donaven McCulley, who ran untouched for a 69-yard score after, quite simply, too many Nittany Lions defenders — namely cornerback Johnny Dixon, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and Winston — blitzed.

"It's either a corner fire or a linebacker blitz, depending on the formation and the split, and both of them ended up coming," Franklin shrugged. "We were obviously in trouble. We just made some mistakes this week that are uncharacteristic for us."

Uncharacteristic, indeed.

Penn State allowed just two passing touchdowns of 60 yards or more in the last five seasons, making these somewhat shocking breakdowns for a group that came into the game with the nation's top-ranked total defense and the 11th best rate of preventing big plays in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

"Just communicate better," defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton said, when asked what the defense needs to do to prevent big plays in the future. "I think that's a big part of defense, and I don't think we did that in the beginning. But throughout the game, we started to do that and that's a reason we came out on top."

Penn State's pass rush, with star defensive end Chop Robinson out while dealing with an apparent head injury suffered against Ohio State, wasn't as effective, which allowed the Hoosiers to avoid second- and third-and-long consistently. But Franklin credited Indiana for taking advantage of the mistakes Penn State made, and in some cases, maybe understanding they were coming.

"Got to give Indiana credit," Franklin said. "They did a good job. We went into that game thinking that quarterback is a good player. Thought he played really well today. But that's essentially what happened. We blew some coverages and got caught when we blew them."

Contact the writer: dcollins@scrantontimes.com; 570-348-9125; @DonnieCollinsTT and @PennStateTT on X