‘Communication is key’: Bennedict Mathurin outlooks Arizona’s focus heading into NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon couldn't recall how many times he tried a long, game-winning 3 in his backyard. With the shot clock running down in a tie game, a berth in the Big Ten Tournament championship at stake and the ball in his hands, Bohannon did what he always does - took the shot, this time from just inside the midcourt logo. ''It's something that can't be put into words,'' Bohannon said.