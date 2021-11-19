Communication issues continue to be a defensive concern for Browns

The Cleveland Browns are 5-5. The blame for the team’s failures has been spread around to multiple parties including a defense that has underperformed based on the talent added during the offseason.

With Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward already in place, Andrew Berry added Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley, Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Troy Hill, Greg Newsome and John Johnson III during the offseason. Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams returned after missing the entire 2020 season as well.

On paper, that is a lot of talent but, unfortunately, the defense has not performed well against quality offenses outside of Week 9 against Cincinnati.

The continued issues have had many calling for defensive coordinator Joe Woods to either make major adjustments or, as some are wont to do, for him to be fired. Woods defended his defense as “multiple” during time with the media today but that variability could be causing more problems for the Browns than their opponents.

After the Week 10 debacle, Garrett stated that the team didn’t make any adjustments on defense. Woods again defended that today noting that they forced a punt from New England on their first possession of the second half. (Failing to note that was the only punt they forced all game.)

Owusu-Koramoah also spoke today and highlighted the lack of communication that seems prevalent on the defense:

#Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who had 21 defensive snaps, said he would assume he was on a pitch count Sunday. He wasn't aware of it but it seemed like it. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 18, 2021

Throughout the season, the defense has had busted coverages, missed assignments and, now, players not on the same page with the coaches. All of those things are signs of bad or lacking communication.

Perhaps Woods can find the magic touch for the last seven games of the season. If he does, the communication of that magic will be key. Perhaps communication itself is the magic the defense needs.