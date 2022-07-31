Commonwealth Games track cycling abandoned after riders and fans caught up in huge crash

General view of a crash in the Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round as Englandâs Matt Walls (no.29) and Canadaâs Derek Gee (no.15) go over the barrier into the crowd at Lee Valley VeloPark on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in London - Commonwealth Games track cycling abandoned after riders and fans caught in huge crash - PA

Olympic gold medallist Matt Walls has been injured after being sent flying over the barriers and into the crowd following a huge crash on day three of the Commonwealth Games track cycling, which also saw spectators hurt. The BBC’s Laura Scott reported that one of the spectators was “wheeled off covered in blood”.

Walls’ GB team-mate Matt Bostock, a Manx rider, was also caught up in the multi-rider crash, with British Cycling saying both athletes were “being treated by medics” and would be “taken to hospital for further treatment”.

Walls, who won omnium gold in Tokyo last year, was competing in the men’s scratch race on Sunday when the accident occurred.

The rest of the session - there was one sprint race left - was cancelled as medical staff attended to several riders, including Walls.

Spectators react as riders crash on the final lap in the men's 15km scratch race qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022 - AP

An ambulance was waiting at the Lee Valley Velodrome in London to take the 24-year-old to hospital.

It was the second heavy crash involving Team England riders in the space of two days after sprinter Joe Truman briefly lost consciousness before being taken away in a wheelchair following a collision with Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the second round of the men’s keirin on Saturday.

Following a crash in the men’s scratch, Matt Walls & Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment.



We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can. — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) July 31, 2022

The PA news agency reported that witnesses said that, because of the gradient of the banking, spectators in the front row had been unsighted for the crash. One man received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received minor attention.

