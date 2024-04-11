Commonwealth Games 2026: Scaled-down Glasgow event option for edition

Glasgow's Emirates Arena played a huge part in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and could potentially do so again in 2026 [SNS]

Glasgow is among the potential hosts of the 2026 Commonwealth Games - but the city is the last resort to hold the troubled edition.

This week the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said it was "considering multiple proposals" amid continued uncertainty over the event's long-term future.

Last week, Singapore joined Malaysia in ruling out a bid, after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host in July because of rising costs.

Should any of the fresh bids from outside the UK not prove viable, there is a back-up concept which would bring a scaled-back Games to Scotland.

The event was held in Glasgow in 2014 and facilities from then - such as the Emirates Arena - would be used again. So, too, would existing accommodation options.

Instead of the 20 sports in Birmingham in 2022, the event would be limited to between 10 and 13 disciplines.

Those efficiencies would mean there would be no public spending, with the £130-150m budget being covered by the CGF and commercial income.

A final decision is expected by the end of May.