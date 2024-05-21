Commonwealth champion Oyinbo-Coker has 'work to do' to make Paris

Oyinbo-Coker's 2022 season saw him win gold in the T45-47 100m final at both the Commonwealth Games and World Para Athletics Grand Prix [Getty Images]

Paralympics hopeful Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker may have won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games but admits he "still has some work to do" to make the British team for Paris.

To qualify for a Games debut, Oyinbo-Coker, who won the T45-47 100m title in Birmingham, estimates he needs to reduce his best time from 11.02 seconds to 10.80 seconds before the final selections in July.

"That's one of the biggest challenges so far - the better you get, the harder it is to improve," the 21-year-old told BBC Radio Essex.

"It's about nailing down these three months and trying to get that extra 1% every training session."

The sprinter missed out on a place in Team GB for Tokyo 2020 after failing to clock a qualifying time and is not part the squad for the World Para Athletics Championships currently taking place in Kobe.

"I'm very close to what I was doing that Commonwealth season, in fact I've overperformed that season already as of this point of the season last year.

"I'm on the right track."