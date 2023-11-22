What common thread binds 2023 OU football's team captains? 'They value their opportunity'

NORMAN — The Sooners announced their seven permanent team captains on Monday.

After announcing weekly captains throughout the season, permanent captains represent the team for the entire 2023 campaign. They were voted on by players leading up to OU's regular season finale against TCU at 11 a.m. Friday.

The list of permanent team captains consists of Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops, McKade Mettauer, Woodi Washington, Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman and Ethan Downs.

"They're just the model of consistency," head coach Brent Venables said. "Consistency. Buy-in. Passion. Love for the game. Love for their university. Love for their teammates. They've been amazing. They make everybody around them better."

Gabriel is a redshirt senior quarterback who leads the Big 12 in passing yards (3,260) and passing touchdowns (27). He has also recorded career-highs of 337 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Oklahoma's Drake Stoops (12) celebrates his touchdown with Dillon Gabriel (8) in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

Stoops is a redshirt fifth-year wide receiver who has gone from a walk-on to a key contributor. The former Norman North standout boasts career-highs of 66 catches, 755 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Mettauer is a redshirt senior right guard. He's a leader on an OU offensive line that has only allowed 14 sacks this season, which ranks fourth in the Big 12.

Washington is a redshirt senior cornerback who has tallied a team-high five broken-up passes. He also has 38 tackles (1.5 for loss) to his name.

Stutsman is a junior linebacker who's viewed by many as the heart and soul of OU's defense. He has recorded team-highs of 91 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss to go along with three sacks.

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) tackles BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Bowman is a junior safety who's tied for a conference-high five interceptions. He has also registered 52 tackles (three for loss) and four broken-up passes.

Downs is a junior defensive end who has racked up team-highs of 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries. The former Weatherford standout has also tallied 26 tackles (6.5 for loss).

All seven permanent captains are returners, and all of them represent the identity Venables is building in his second season as OU's head coach.

"They've got the kind of toughness that you want your program to be all about," Venables said. "They value their opportunity every single day."

