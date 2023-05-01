Common quality among players in Seahawks draft class is ‘toughness’

A common theme emerged this year as the Seattle Seahawks put together their 2023 NFL draft class.

“I would say tough,” general manager John Schneider said after the draft wrapped up Saturday afternoon

Pick after pick, each player selected seemed to have a chip on his shoulder for one reason or another.

“I think it’s toughness and physicality,” coach Pete Carroll reiterated. “I think this is a really — from top to bottom it’s a group that’s going to really demonstrate that. We’re fired up about that.”

Schneider expanded on exactly what he and Carroll mean by “tough.”

“On our tags, we have different insignia on there to represent different things, and I would say just about every one of these guys has a hammer on there, which means a scout has to say, ‘this guy’s a legitimate tough guy,'” Schneider explained. “So when you look at their tag, all these guys have a hammer on it.”

The Seahawks draft class will have the first chance to prove “toughness” during the upcoming rookie minicamp.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire