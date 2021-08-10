How common are mosquito-borne illnesses in South Carolina? What you need to know

There are at least 61 species of mosquitoes in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. And with the insects come biting, itching and, yes, sometimes disease.

The most commonly transmitted, West Nile virus, has no cure but typically goes away on its own after a few days or weeks.

And fortunately for South Carolinians, DHEC reports fewer than 20 cases of West Nile virus in humans each year, and only about one in five who are infected experience symptoms. One human case of West Nile virus has been reported to DHEC so far in 2021.

The other diseases most often carried by mosquitoes in South Carolina include La Crosse encephalitis and eastern equine encephalitis. Encephalitis is swelling of the brain.

As for who’s getting bit, several studies have attempted to answer why the pests target some people more than others. One study from the National Library of Medicine found that, in a controlled setting, mosquitoes landed on people with Type O blood nearly twice as often as people with Type A, with Type B falling somewhere in between.

The odds of getting any one of these diseases are low no matter your blood type, but there are still steps people can take to limit mosquito populations, according to state public health entomologist Dr. Chris Evans, who works with DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services.

“Regardless of the factors that attract mosquitoes to some people more than others, everyone can take steps to help prevent mosquito bites,” Evans said in an email statement. “Recommendations include covering up when outside, wearing insect repellent as directed, and helping to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by eliminating standing water that can easily become mosquito-breeding grounds.”

DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR3535 are recommended ingredients to look for in a repellent.