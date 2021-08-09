What common mistakes are fantasy managers making?
Scott Pianowski and RotoUnderworld's Matt Kelley examine some of the most pervasive mistakes fantasy managers are making and how to avoid repeating them this season.
Scott Pianowski and RotoUnderworld's Matt Kelley examine some of the most pervasive mistakes fantasy managers are making and how to avoid repeating them this season.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
"It's going to take some time." Kyle Shanahan explained one issue plaguing #49ers rookie QB Trey Lance.
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.
Is there a chance Dennis Schrder rocks a Warriors uniform next season?
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin delivers a message of accountability to his staff and players after losing 30 pounds in the offseason.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst opened his news conference Sunday by condemning receiver Devin Funchess’ racial slur.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Josh Rosen has become the forgotten man from the quarterback class of 2018. His 2021 training camp is turning forgettable, too. “I think he started off real well,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday regarding Rosen. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [more]
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
Back in April, the Raiders waived a pair of defensive linemen that they’d drafted back in 2018. One was Maurice Hurst and the other was Arden Key. The Raiders seemed to have big plans for Key when they selected him in the third round out of LSU. But Key never really got things going with [more]
Legendary Steelers safety Troy Polamalu had plenty of people to thank during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech.
Calvin Johnson was one of four WRs inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, and 31 overall. Here's how he compares to his new peers.
Peyton Manning gave Tom Brady a shout-out during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech Sunday night, and the crowd gave the former Patriots quarterback a fitting reaction.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
The Steelers need to add a veteran running back before the start of the season.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
When Marcus Mariota signed with the Raiders in 2020, some thought he could eventually take over for Derek Carr as the team’s starting quarterback — much like Ryan Tannehill came in and took over for Mariota with the Titans. After a year with Las Vegas, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. Carr continued [more]
Jaylen Waddle is going to be a problem for opposing secondaries!
The college football world lost a legend Sunday as former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden died at the age of 91.
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and quarterback Deshaun Watson had a conversation on the practice field shortly before practice.