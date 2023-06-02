Committing to Mississippi State football has been Luke Work's dream since he was 5. Here's why

Luke Work has been going to Starkville since he was 5 years old. It was during one of those trips that he told his parents he wanted to play football at Mississippi State for the first time.

"I come from a big Mississippi State family," said Work, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman from Lausanne.

The three-star prospect didn't know how it would shape out with his recruiting or whether he'd ever receive an offer. But it finally came during his junior season in December. When the staff reshuffled after coach Mike Leach's death, Work said he went to a football camp this past Thursday so the new staff could see him workout.

He was ready to commit.

"I saw (the offer) come and I told myself, 'Keep working,'" Work said of first getting his dream offer.

Work had other offers, including from Purdue, UNLV, Memphis, Missouri, and others, but none compared to going to his dream school.

He helped Lausanne reach the Division II-AA quarterfinals last year. The Lynx lost 21-13 to Christ Presbyterian Academy. He's also the latest Power Five prospect from Lausanne, with former quarterback Brock Glenn in his first year at Florida State.

"I just kept dreaming, it's been a dream since (I was) 5," Work said. "... It felt really good."

