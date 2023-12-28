Committed to service: Talented American Heritage-Delray tight end eager to join Army football

The unique part of choosing Army to play Division I football is that the practices on the West Point gridiron will be the easiest part of the day.

Yes, life as a West Point cadet is more rigorous and regimented than that of any Division I college in the nation.

Tight end Ryan Vanscoy, of American Heritage Delray, went the service academy route, officially signing with Army last week on early signing day. Vanscoy did so with little fanfare, unlike his American Heritage teammate, kicker Jake Weinberg, who staged a party at Duffy’s to sign with Florida State.

Vanscoy signed at his home in West Palm Beach, surrounded by his parents, two older brothers, both of whom were star athletes at American-Heritage Delray, and his grandmother, Gail Gallo. His brother, Jake, who played football at American Heritage-Delray and nearly attended Army, joined the military and is stationed in Colorado.

“I just wanted to do it with my family and keep it not too big," Vanscoy said.

He is big — the prototype 6-4, 230-pound new-age tight end, more receiver than blocker. While Florida State showed interest and Navy made an offer, Vanscoy was convinced Army was the place. Vanscoy gave a commitment to Army last March and never wavered.

“Everything about the school I fell in love with," Vanscoy said of the picturesque base on the banks of the Hudson River in Orange County, New York. “To play college football there was a dream. It’s more structured, I liked the professor-to-student ratio. It felt like home when I took the visit. When I got that as my first offer, I took it a week later."

American Heritage coach Brandon Rooze sees a tight fit.

American Heritage-Delray tight end Ryan Vanscoy signs with the Army West Point football program at his home on early signing day on Dec. 20, 2023.

Recent: American Heritage-Delray football seeks stability in long road back

More Coverage: American Heritage-Delray top kicker Jake Weinberg makes it official with Florida State

“He’s every bit of 6-4, 230 pounds as a player," Rooze said. “He’s extremely athletic for his size. He’s got every tool to do it. With the rigors of the school, he’s a regimented kid and extremely disciplined. He’s from a military family (grandfather, great-grandfather served). He prepared his body to get him to this point, and in the classroom as well, bright academically. As far as fit, it’s challenging for anybody going to West Point, but I have no doubt he can make the transition."

Vanscoy’s senior football season was cut short in the sixth game with a hamstring pull that didn’t heal. He finished the season averaging 43.2 receiving yards per game and made four touchdown catches.

When Vanscoy had his exit interview, Rooze told him to keep working hard because the physical intensity of being an Army cadet was just as challenging as football. “He really put it in perspective for me," Vanscoy said.

Vanscoy went out and hired esteemed Boca Raton trainer Andrew Spruill, who has trained college athletes for the NFL combine, including Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce. Starting two months ago, Vanscoy has trained with Spruill five times a week at Johnny O’s in East Boca. At the start, Vanscoy still was rehabbing his hamstring.

On July 1, Vanscoy reports for basic training at West Point before being pulled out a month later for football training camp.

Ryan Vanscoy (14) of American Heritage-Delray celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against Somerset Academy-Canyons on Friday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Delray Beach.

“Right now, it’s about getting stronger, more powerful and faster," Spruill said. “He’s still got some months before he leaves. But we have to make sure he’s passing the physical fitness test the Army wants him to pass on top of also being ready for football. I worked with some of those kids going to the academy before. It’s a little different for them. He’s got to be prepared for things other student-athletes don’t have to worry about.’’

Spruill still works in the offseasons with Kelce. Vanscoy hopes to pick up some of the training tricks Spruill has taught Kelce.

“Yeah, I really do," Vanscoy said when asked if he patterns his game after Kelce. “Seeing him as a tight end in the NFL and what I have done in the past two seasons, I relate to him as a pass-catching tight end as opposed to George Kittle as a blocking tight end. I’m more toward the Travis Kelce side of receiving."

Army football’s traditional rush-heavy attack dates to the 1940s of Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside of Glen Davis/Doc Blanchard. However, last season under new coach Jeff Monken, Army’s offense finally opened up, though the Cadets finished 6-6 and beat Navy 17-11.

“This past season was the first season trying to switch over to pro-style offense," Vanscoy said. “It’s more of a spread, which was what I looked for in a school. Everything about the school is what I wanted. I had a lot better connection with the coaches. That really helped me make the decision.’’

Per West Point policy, Army’s coaching staff is not allowed to talk about its football signees until they officially get to West Point.

“He’s a fluid athlete who moves well," Spruill said. “He’s raw but has a lot of potential to grow more. He already is a big high school kid. In college, he’ll get bigger. He’s not just a put-your-head-in-the-dirt blocking guy. Tight ends nowadays are pass catchers, so he has that route-running ability that tight ends need."

When Vanscoy went down in the season’s sixth game, American-Heritage didn’t win again, going from 3-2 to 3-7. “He’s such a dynamic player and difference-maker," Rooze said. “He allows us on offense to be able to do so many different things because of how versatile he is. He’s also an effective blocker. When he went down, we lost that dynamic, which hurt us for sure."

As a captain, Vanscoy stayed present and took sophomore tight end Carter Wasco under his wing. “It was very disappointing to have that feeling of missing the last half of my senior season," Vanscoy said. ‘It was sad for me. I still was there as a captain supporting the team and trying to do as much as I can with leadership, giving advice."

A major wrinkle to an Army education is a five-year mandatory military commitment upon graduation. Vanscoy will major in civil engineering and looks forward to being a military engineer. If he’s touted enough to be drafted in the NFL, he won’t discount seeking to swing both, pending Pentagon approval.

“I’m fully committed to serving my country after graduation, knowing West Point will provide me with the leadership skills and education to succeed," Vanscoy said. “However, I would pursue opportunities to play in the NFL if I were able to do both."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: American Heritage tight end welcomes rigor of West Point, Army football