Committed: Michigan football lands 2022 4-star EDGE from Florida

Michigan football recruiting continues to heat up.

The Wolverines have recently added a bevy of commitments since official visits were allowed for the first time in more than a year starting June 1, and they’ve shown no signs of slowing down.

On Sunday, the maize and blue snagged a four-star tight end from Idaho, Colston Loveland, who had offers from Alabama, Auburn and LSU. On Monday, they continued to build the 2022 class, this time looking down south.

This time, it was 2022 Clearwater (FL) Gaither four-star EDGE Mario Eugenio, who chose the Wolverines over Iowa State and Oregon. He announced his verbal commitment via Instagram Live.

Eugenio is Michigan’s 14th pledge in the 2022 class. He’s rated the No. 282 prospect overall according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 13 EDGE rusher and No. 33 player in the state of Florida.

