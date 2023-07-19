Who all is committed to Iowa football in the 2024 class?

As the summer comes to a close, the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ 2024 recruiting class appears to more or less have taken its complete shape.

Sure, there are still several key targets remaining on the board and names that the Hawkeye coaching staff would very much like to add to the equation, but the bulk of the work appears to be done.

Dating back to April 1, the Hawkeyes have picked up 14 commitments. That includes nine commits in the months of June and July since the Hawkeye Tailgater.

In all, Iowa currently has 20 scholarship commits in its 2024 recruiting class. The Hawkeyes also boast four commitments from the next wave of talented preferred walk-ons.

Let’s take a more detailed look at every commitment that Iowa has earned to date in the 2024 recruiting class.

IOL Cody Fox

Breakdown: Cody Fox was Iowa’s first commit in the 2024 class, committing to the Hawkeyes all the way back on June 19, 2021. The 6-foot-5, 270 pound lineman is out of East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, Iowa.

Fox is a blue-chip commit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. ESPN rates Fox the highest, ranking him as the nation’s No. 172 player overall, the No. 7 offensive guard and as the No. 2 player from Iowa.

LB Cam Buffington

Excited to announce that I committed to the university of Iowa after a great visit🐤!!! A dream come true! @CoachSWallace @LeVarWoods @TylerBarnesIOWA @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/RYGHvLywmX — Cam Buffington (@CamBuffington) July 27, 2021

Breakdown: Cam Buffington was Iowa’s second commit on July 26, 2021. The Winfield-Mt. Union product is a four-star commit per both 247Sports and ESPN. According to 247Sports, Buffington is the nation’s No. 22 linebacker and the No. 3 player from the Hawkeye State.

A 6-foot-3, 225 pound linebacker, Buffington racked up 95.5 total tackles, 76 solo tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack last season with Winfield-Mt. Union. He also carried the football 142 times for 1,484 yards and 25 touchdowns and added 878 receiving yards and six touchdown grabs in 2022.

LB Derek Weisskopf

Breakdown: Derek Weisskopf joined Iowa’s class on April 20, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 205 pound linebacker registered 59.5 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions and a pick-six last season with Williamsburg High School in Iowa. He was also the 2A boys high jump state champion. Weisskopf also recorded 37 catches for 628 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense in 2022 with the Raiders.

A four-star commit according to both 247Sports and On3, it’s 247Sports that ranks Weisskopf inside the nation’s top 200 players. Per 247Sports, Weisskopf is the country’s No. 182 player nationally, the No. 19 linebacker and the No. 2 player from Iowa.

Weisskopf chose Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

LB Preston Ries

Breakdown: Preston Ries was Iowa’s third linebacker commit early in the class, announcing his pledge on May 7, 2022. A 6-foot-2, 205 pound linebacker out of Monticello High School in Iowa, Ries is a four-star commit per ESPN. ESPN ranks Ries as the nation’s No. 19 outside linebacker and as the No. 3 player from Iowa. Ries chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State and Nebraska.

QB James Resar

After a couple of great visits and a lot of thought, I have committed to the University of Iowa. Go Hawks! Thank you to the entire program for making me feel welcome. @TylerBarnesIOWA @LadellBetts46 @CoachBFerentz pic.twitter.com/96PbC1WAqB — James Resar (Rē-zar) (@JamesResar) September 11, 2022

Breakdown: It’s always good for a class when you land the quarterback relatively early. The Hawkeyes did that here with talented Florida signal-caller James Resar when he committed on Sept. 11, 2022.

Out of Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Fla., 247Sports rates Resar as a four-star commit. He is listed as the No. 35 player from Florida according to 247Sports.

Resar chose Iowa over offers from schools such as North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Wake Forest.

IOL Josh Janowski

Breakdown: Josh Janowski is a consensus three-star commit. A product of Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort, Ill., the 6-foot-3, 275 pound interior offensive lineman chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo. He was also drawing interest from both Purdue and Illinois. 247Sports rates Janowski as the No. 66 interior offensive lineman and as the No. 21 player from Illinois.

EDGE Drew Campbell

Breakdown: The younger brother of Butkus Award-winning linebacker Jack Campbell, Drew Campbell is a talented, up-and-coming prospect in his own right.

Per On3, Campbell is a four-star commit for the Hawkeyes. The service rates Campbell as the nation’s No. 188 player overall, as the No. 18 EDGE and as the No. 2 player from Iowa.

The 6-foot-4, 235 pound EDGE finished last season with 52 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss and nine sacks for the Cedar Falls Tigers. Campbell chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Kansas State and Northern Iowa.

RB Xavier Williams

Breakdown: The first commit in the backfield, Xavier Williams chose Iowa over offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan among others.

The Lake Central product from Saint John, Ind., is a consensus three-star commit. Williams is ranked as the country’s No. 52 running back and as the No. 12 player from Indiana per 247Sports. An All-state selection as a junior, the 6-foot, 220 pound back rushed for 1,451 yards and 13 touchdowns with 6.5 yards per carry.

RB Brevin Doll

Breakdown: A consensus three-star commit, Brevin Doll is rated as the No. 28 running back and as the No. 5 player from Iowa per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 190 pound running back rushed for 1,475 yards and 27 touchdowns last season with Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School in Iowa. He also added 640 receiving yards with six scores. A speedster, Doll ran a 10.74 100-meter dash during his sophomore year at the state track meet.

Doll chose Iowa over offers from Army, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Purdue. At the time, he made it back-to-back days for the Hawkeyes with a running back commit.

OT Bodey McCaslin

Breakdown: A three-star commit out of St. Charles East in Illinois, Bodey McCaslin is regarded as the nation’s No. 27 offensive tackle and as the No. 11 player from Illinois per On3. McCaslin chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and Vanderbilt. McCaslin is a 6-foot-5, 270 pound offensive tackle.

OT William Nolan

Breakdown: The 6-foot-6, 275 pound offensive tackle chose the black and gold over offers from Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Syracuse and Vanderbilt. On3 ranks William Nolan as the nation’s No. 176 player overall, as the No. 16 offensive tackle and as the No. 5 player from Illinois.

TE Michael Burt

Breakdown: A product of Creighton Prep in Omaha, Michael Burt announced his commitment to Iowa just before the Hawkeye Tailgater. The 6-foot-6, 230 pound tight end caught 11 passes for 187 yards with one score last season with Creighton Prep per MaxPreps.

Burt chose Iowa over offers from fellow Big Ten programs Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska. He also had offers from Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Southeast Missouri State.

A consensus three-star commit, ESPN ranks Burt as the nation’s No. 27 tight end and as the No. 10 player from Nebraska.

EDGE Devan Kennedy

Breakdown: The son of former Penn State first-round NFL draft pick Jimmy Kennedy, Devan is carving out his own burgeoning football future. Devan Kennedy just completed his first-ever season playing football, registering 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Iowa’s coaching staff is counting on the athleticism and upside it sees in Kennedy out of Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix. A consensus three-star commit, Kennedy checks in as the nation’s No. 85 EDGE and as the No. 22 player from Arizona per On3.

Kennedy picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois, Nevada, Oregon State and Penn State.

TE Gavin Hoffman

Breakdown: One of the top players from the Sunflower State, Gavin Hoffman snagged 38 grabs for 685 yards and 11 touchdowns last season with the Blue Valley Northwest Huskies.

The 6-foot-5, 225 pound tight end also held offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Tennessee, and Texas Tech. He was also receiving interest from in-state schools Kansas and Kansas State.

Hoffman is rated as a consensus three-star commit and as the No. 29 tight end and No. 3 player out of Kansas per 247Sports.

WR Reece Vander Zee

Breakdown: The in-state product stuck with the Hawkeyes over offers from Air Force, Iowa State, Nebraska, Northern Illinois and South Dakota State.

Out of Central Lyon High School, Vander Zee reeled in 32 grabs for 768 yards with 10 touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 190 pound wide receiver is ranked as the nation’s No. 116 wide receiver per 247Sports and as the No. 7 player in Iowa by Rivals.

WR KJ Parker

Breakdown: KJ Parker is out of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, Ill. He chose Iowa over fellow finalists Cincinnati, Buffalo, Illinois State and Western Michigan. Parker also had offers from Iowa State, Marshall, Norther Illinois, Ohio, Old Dominion, Toledo and Wisconsin.

Parker racked up 37 catches for 1,082 yards and had an incredible 17 touchdown grabs last season with Immaculate Conception. A consensus three-star pledge, Parker is rated as the nation’s No. 64 athlete and as the No. 15 player from Illinois by Rivals.

EDGE Joseph Anderson

Breakdown: The Show-Me State star chose Iowa over fellow Power 5 programs Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt.

Out of Westminster Christian Academy in Saint Louis, Mo., Anderson was an all-district and all-state selection. He registered 54 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks last season in his third year playing football.

A four-star talent per On3, the service ranks Anderson as the nation’s No. 268 player overall, as the No. 23 EDGE and as the No. 6 player from Missouri.

DB Rashad Godfrey Jr.

Breakdown: The 6-foot-2, 185 pound defensive back out of Armwood High School in Seffner, Fla., picked Iowa over offers from schools such as Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Duke, Boston College, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Tulane and North Dakota State.

Rashad Godfrey Jr. certainly earned some commitment style points when he referred to Phil Parker as the best defensive coordinator in college football. A three-star commit across 247Sports, Rivals and On3, it’s On3 that rates Godfrey as the nation’s No. 96 safety and as the No. 163 player from Florida.

DB Jaylen Watson

Breakdown: Though others saw Jaylen Watson as a wide receiver, Iowa pitched him on the idea of playing defensive back. It worked. Watson chose Iowa over fellow finalists Minnesota, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Maryland.

A 5-foot-11, 175 pound athlete out of Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, Jaylen Watson is rated as a consensus three-star recruit across the four major recruiting services. ESPN ranks Watson as the nation’s No. 97 athlete and as the No. 37 player from Ohio.

EDGE Chima Chineke

Breakdown: Chima Chineke committed to the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Houston, Memphis, Oregon State, Texas State and Tulsa.

The 6-foot-5, 230 pound EDGE is out of Plano East High School in Texas. Per MaxPreps, Chineke tallied 31 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five hurries, 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup in 2022.

Chineke is a consensus three-star commit across the four major recruiting services. On3 ranks Chineke the highest, placing the edge rusher as the nation’s No. 32 EDGE and as the No. 64 player from Texas.

S/LB Graham Eben (PWO)

Breakdown: The 6-foot-1, 195 pound prospect out of Central Lyon finished this past season with 1,337 rushing yards offensively and 37 tackles and four interceptions defensively.

Listed as a safety by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals, Hawkeye Insider‘s Sean Bock believes Eben will grow into a linebacker for the Hawkeyes. Per On3, Eben is a three-star recruit, the nation’s No. 132 safety and the No. 17 player from Iowa.

Eben chose Iowa over offers from South Dakota, Eastern Michigan, Lindenwood, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State.

DT Trent Cakerice (PWO)

Breakdown: The Grundy Center High School product tallied 69 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and returned one interception for a touchdown last season to help lead Grundy Center to the Class A state championship. He also registered a 36-6 record as a heavyweight wrestler.

Trent Cakerice chose the black and gold over interest from Kansas State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Wayne State.

TE DJ Vonnahme (PWO)

Breakdown: The 6-foot-4, 205 pound athlete plays both quarterback and safety at Kuemper Catholic, but he committed to the Hawkeyes as a tight end.

DJ Vonnahme, out of Kuemper Catholic in Carroll, Iowa Per 247Sports, Vonnahme is rated as a two-star commit, the nation’s No. 258 athlete and as the No. 17 player from Iowa in the 2024 class.

TE Cole Marsh (PWO)

Extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa!@HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/qjzWSejeeG — Cole Marsh (@ColeMarsh18) July 18, 2023

Breakdown: Waverly-Shell Rock’s Cole Marsh chose Iowa over an offer from Northern Iowa. The 6-foot-6, 215 pound prospect plays quarterback in high school, but the Go-Hawk is coming to Iowa City on a preferred walk-on offer to play tight end.

As Waverly-Shell Rock’s quarterback last season, Marsh completed 58 passes for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran for another three scores. A multi-sport athlete, he also averaged 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game playing basketball for Waverly-Shell Rock.

