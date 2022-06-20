Committed: Christian Ford becomes 13th member of Arkansas’ football class

Christian Ford, a safety from Texas with offers from more than a dozen schools, has made a selection.

Ford became the 13th member of the Arkansas football recruiting class of 2023 on Sunday.

Ford is the second defensive back the Razorbacks have landed in the class, joining cornerback Dallas Young from Alabama. According to a report from HawgBeat, Ford told the staff of his decision on Saturday during his first official visit to the campus.

Arkansas’ class is currently ranked No. 9 in the country for the 2023 group, which is second among SEC teams. It includes five four-star players and is about halfway complete.