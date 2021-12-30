COMMITTED: Arkansas lands cornerback from Alabama

The fifth commitment in Arkansas’ Class of 2023 has been landed.

Cornerback Dallas Young announced Wednesday his commitment to the Razorbacks. Incidentally, he picked Arkansas over the Hogs’ Outback Bowl opponent Penn State. Young also had offers from Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Young, a three-star recruit, is the first defensive commitment in the class. Per Andrew Hutchinson at Rivals, Young had 60 tackles and eight pass break-ups for Gardendale High in Alabama this year.

Young joins previous commits Shamar Easter and Jaden Hamm at tight end, Joey Su’a on the offensive line and Anthony Evans III at wide receiver in the class.

Arkansas now has the No. 5 2023 recruiting class in the nation with Young’s addition.