COMMITTED: 4-star, top-200 EDGE CJ Jackson pledges to LSU

After a 48-18 beatdown at Tiger Stadium against Auburn on Saturday night, LSU landed a couple of recruits.

First came 2025 receiver TaRon Francis on Saturday night, and on Sunday morning, LSU added another commitment in four-star 2024 edge rusher CJ Jackson.

Jackson, a native of Tucker, Georgia, ranks as the No. 193 player in the 2024 class and No. 14 edge rusher per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He previously committed to in-state Georgia Tech back in June shortly after an official visit to Baton Rouge, but he backed off that pledge on Oct. 5.

He took an unofficial visit this weekend, however, and that was enough to sway him. He had other visits planned for later this fall, per On3, but now those won’t be happening.

With Jackson’s commitment, LSU’s class now already features 25 players and ranks ninth nationally.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire