Each commitment that Texas football has landed over the span of three days

This offseason will likely go down as one of the wildest recruiting cycles in the history of college football.

Several sudden coaching changes have impacted the futures of dozens of players and recruits around the country, and when you combine that with NIL opportunities and the one-time transfer rule, it’s a recipe for chaos.

Oddly enough, Texas has greatly benefited from all of these this offseason.

When Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal chose to accept the job at Miami, the Longhorns were able to land two blue chip offensive lineman who were once Oregon pledges. The recent NIL deal put in place for offensive lineman at Texas surely helped as well.

In regards to the transfer portal, the Longhorns were able to land the biggest fish available. Five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers officially announced his commitment to Texas on Sunday evening. The former Ohio State quarterback will head to Austin after one year of development in Columbus.

Over the span of three days, Steve Sarkisian and his staff were able to land four massive additions to the roster. Let’s take a look at the impressive haul:

Five-star OT Kelvin Banks

Five-star QB Quinn Ewers (transfer from Ohio State)

Four-star OT Cam Williams

Five-star IOL Neto Umeozulu

