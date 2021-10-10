Commitment to the run game gives Steelers 17-6 1st-half lead

Last week we saw flashes of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line and by extension, the run game improving. Through one half this week against the Denver Broncos the Steelers run game is making strides en route to a 17-6 halftime lead.

Rookie running back Najee Harris has shown the combination of speed and power he had in college and impressed Pittsburgh enough to draft him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. But he has been allowed to do it because the Steelers offensive line has really stepped up this week and controlled the line of scrimmage. At halftime, Harris has 89 rushing yards on 17 carries and a rushing touchdown.

Ben Roethlisberger has also been solid with 165 passing yards on 8-of-14 passing and a passing touchdown. The Steelers did lose wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a shoulder injury but Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are powering the passing attack.

On the other side of the football, the Steelers defense has held the Denver offense to just 107 yards of offense. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been held to only 56 passing yards and has been under steady pressure by the Pittsburgh front.

