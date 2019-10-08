Commitment predictions for the seven uncommitted five-stars

Gcyuwhhx6mxp02pzad6m

There are only seven five-star prospects still uncommitted, and while there will be a lot of movement and changes in the coming months leading up to signing day, today we focus on those uncommitted prospects and make a prediction on which program will land each one.

TAKE TWO: Has Florida taken the lead for Darnell Washington?

Overview: Flowe had a busy summer thinking through his recruitment and has spent the early part of his senior season focused on playing with his team and thrashing players on a regular basis. It still looks like Clemson has jumped out in his recruitment as some close to him have embraced him leaving home to play for an elite program. If there is a coaching change at USC and a huge name comes in, then the Trojans could get back in it but right now that has not happened. Oregon, Georgia, Alabama and others are sticking around but are probably long shots.

Farrell’s take: I'm going with Clemson here unless something changes drastically at USC. I don't think Flowe will play for Clay Helton, but if the Trojans do move on and hire a big-name coach then things could change. But unless that happens, he's a strong lean to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Overview: The difficult part with predicting and even reporting on Burch’s recruitment is that he never does interviews and so it’s challenging to gauge what exactly is happening. Clemson is for sure a major player in his recruitment and he’s been to campus numerous times. He plays at Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School so of course South Carolina continues to pursue him. The program to keep an eye on is Georgia since he continues to show interest in the Bulldogs, but a lot of people feel he stays even closer to home and plays in-state.

Farrell’s take: I'm going with Clemson on this one as well. The Tigers' recent defensive line development and the fact that they are winning national titles will push them ahead. South Carolina is an option and Georgia is always hard to beat, but Clemson usually gets what Clemson wants.

Overview: The five-star cornerback released a top five of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas in the summer, but this really feels like a battle between the Bulldogs and the Longhorns. Ringo has been to Athens countless times and he’s developed such a strong relationship with the coaching staff plus he loves that coach Kirby Smart works closely with the defense. Texas is hanging in there, though, because of the coaches and he likes it there as well. The other three programs have a fighting chance but are on the outside looking in.

Farrell’s take: This is getting closer and closer between Georgia and Texas and a lot depends on how things play out this season. Georgia has the lead, but if Texas beats Oklahoma and starts to break through in the Big 12, he could easily head to Austin as well. Right now, give me the Dawgs.

