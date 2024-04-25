Commitment predictions for four top prospects

Between the transfer portal spinning out of control and the last remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2024 class scrambling to find college homes, there’s no shortage of recruiting intrigue taking hold this month.

So today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy sorts things out and makes predictions about where four in-demand prospects from both the portal and the high school ranks will ultimately land.

Rumor Mill: Intel on Boogie Fland, key transfer, 2026 standout

Most likely destination: Arkansas

Former Kentucky commit Boogie Fland and his inner circle aren’t saying much publicly these days, but the five-star point guard is currently visiting Fayetteville and doesn't have a single other visit planned as things stand.

On one hand, it doesn’t take much training to read those kinds of tea leaves. On the other hand, there’s no such thing as a lock in recruiting. Nevertheless, it’s difficult to imagine Fland landing anywhere other than Arkansas if things on his campus visit go as planned..

Should he schedule other visits in the wake of his trip to Fayetteville, however, things could get interesting. That said, a quick commitment to the Hawgs seems more likely than an extended visit tour.

Most likely destination: Georgia

The Bulldogs like where they stand in relation to Lawrence, a transfer from Vanderbilt that averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a senior last year and will have one season of college eligibility remaining.

Lawrence briefly considered Georgia a year ago before withdrawing from the portal and returning to Vandy, but it seems like Mike White and his staff will seal the deal this time around. A decision from Lawrence could come before next week and Bulldog fans should be optimistic.

Most likely destination: Louisville

Quaintance’s recent visit to Louisville is said to have gone exceedingly well and almost produced a commitment. Now, fellow finalist Memphis will get its chance to woo the five-star big man before he ultimately makes his choice.

There’s plenty for Quaintance to consider when making a choice, especially seeing as though he’ll need to play at least two seasons of college hoops before he meets the minimum age requirement for the NBA Draft. The fact that Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway’s seat is warming may factor into the five-star’s multi-year decision. It also feels as though Quaintance is much too important a recruit for new Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey to lose without throwing everything he has at the situation.

The Ohio native could be absolutely wowed and ultimately swayed by his upcoming trip to Memphis, but the Cardinals certainly feel like the favorite for the time being.

Most likely destination: Arkansas

Richmond and his family have impossibly strong ties to John Calipari, so buzz around Richmond becoming a Razorback started to build the minute the legendary head coach landed at Arkansas. There was a bit of silence out of Richmond’s camp in the wake of the four-star wing’s decommitment from Kentucky, but things are now starting to move forward quickly.

Richmond is currently on a visit to Fayetteville and it’s hard to imagine things falling apart, seeing as though Calipari coached Richmond’s father at Memphis years ago. Stranger things have happened in recruiting, sure, but Richmond seems like a good bet to suit up for Calipari during the head coach’s inaugural year at Arkansas.