Rob Cassidy and Woody Wommack are back to preview Week 13 of college football and give their picks against the spread for the Top 25.

Later, the two talk about Tua Tagovailoa's injury, Scott Frost's extension at Nebraska and why it's meaningless to recruits and more.

