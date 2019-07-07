Commitment Issues Podcast: Five-Star Challenge, vegan BBQs





The Commitment Issues Podcast returns with discussions about the latest news in college football and recruiting. Here's the rundown.

Open -- Discussing the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and potential rankings changes and debates

23:45 -- Coaches openly tweeting about star rankings

28:00 -- Elias Ricks said he would have gone to Ohio State if Urban Meyer stayed

37:20 -- By football coaches, for football coaches story of the week

40:50 -- Tweets of the Week

45:40 -- Woody gives his thoughts on attending a vegan Fourth of July BBQ



