Commitment dates on the horizon for Oklahoma 2024 targets

The summer months have already been kind to the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail, and we’ve still got a month and a half until most high school seasons kick off for the 2023 season.

More than half of their commitments have come since June 1. They’ve picked up pledges from James Nesta, Dozie Ezukanma, Xavier Robinson, Wyatt Gilmore, Davon Mitchell, and Jayden Jackson. With 13 commitments in the class of 2024, the Sooners sit at No. 26 in the 247Sports team rankings and at No. 17 in the On3 team rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

And that’s with a number of highly-regarded prospects still to make their pledge in the coming weeks and months.

Here’s a look at who’s slated to commit over the next couple of months. We’ll update the list as players release commitment dates.

Zion Ragins - 4-Star WR - July 18, 2023

The Oklahoma Sooners are in a great spot for the speedy Zion Ragins. Each of the three major recruiting sites have issued predictions favoring the Sooners. Ragins is the No. 215 player in the 247Sports composite and the No. 31 wide receiver in the class of 2024. The in-state Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles have heavily pursued the Georgia native.

Taylor Tatum - 5-Star RB - July 21, 2021

Decision 🕑 on July 21st. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/rqRMsKBuE9 — Taylor Tatum (@taylortatum06) July 10, 2023

The No. 1 running back in the nation has been heavily favored to land with the Oklahoma Sooners. Taylor Tatum is a two-sport star that is also planning to play baseball at the collegiate level as well. Tatum just recently earned his fifth star in the 247Sports composite and is the No. 31 player in the nation. It all comes down to Oklahoma and USC in this recruitment. This should be fun.

Mykel Patterson-McDonald - 3-Star Safety - July 31, 2023

The No. 6 player in the state of Oklahoma, Mykel Patterson-McDonald is a playmaking safety that plays with an edge. Out of Westmoore High, Patterson-McDonald can impact the game as a single-high safety, in the box or can line up in the slot to cover wide receivers. The Sooners are up against Missouri, Houston, and UNLV for the in-state star.

Williams Nwaneri - 5-Star DL - August 1, 2023

🚨BREAKING🚨 DL Williams Nwaneri is the NEW No. 1 prospect in the updated 2024 On300.https://t.co/pgyGoLJjFv pic.twitter.com/IZnEUaxKlx — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 10, 2023

In a story from Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Williams Nwaneri’s head coach suggests August 1 is decision day for the No. 1 player in the On3 rankings. Oklahoma is seen as the favorite but will have to contend with the in-state Missouri Tigers and the national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Caden Durham - 4-Star RB - August 25, 2023

The Oklahoma Sooners are in another big-time recruiting battle for another big-time running back. Caden Durham is a consensus four-star prospect, the No. 9 running back, and the No. 95 player in the nation. His speed is off the charts, and like fellow running back target Taylor Tatum, Durham has two-sport aspirations at the collegiate level after an impressive showing on the Texas track and field circuit. He set a personal best at the Texas 6A Area meet of 10.25 and then ran a 10.53 at the state championships. This recruiting battle looks to be down to Oklahoma and LSU, and it could go either way.

Brayden Platt - 4-Star LB - Sept. 4, 2023

The Washington MaxPreps Player of the Year and MaxPreps Junior All-American Brayden Platt launched his javelin 228 feet and half an inch to capture a national championship! 💪🏈 @braydenplatt2 @Nike @yelm_football pic.twitter.com/ctxQeXuiht — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) June 30, 2023

Like Durham, four-star linebacker Brayden Platt as track and field aspirations as well. Though not a sprinter, Platt showed off his athleticism by winning the national championship in the javelin. The Pacific Northwest native is down to Oregon and Oklahoma. The Sooners have had some success recruiting the state, signing Heath Ozaeta and Jaquaize Pettaway out of Washington a year ago. Can they do the same this year and earn a commitment from Platt?

Nigel Smith - 4-Star DL - Sept., 8, 2023

What y’all think bout this Dline room? pic.twitter.com/ooJSvJxVIs — N2 (@legin_2) June 18, 2023

The Oklahoma Sooners are right in the thick of it for 2024 four-star DL Nigel Smith. Long been considered the favorite, they’ll have to hold off the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Advertisement

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire