Commitment from brother of star NFL RB pushes UCF football '24 recruiting class into Top 25

UCF's unprecedented success on the recruiting trail continued this week with the additions of three more blue-chip prospects in a 24-hour span.

Rockledge safety Jaylen Heyward, Carrollwood Day wide receiver Bredell Richardson and Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge running back Frankie Arthur — the younger brother of former Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson — joined the Knights' crop of 17 commitments for the 2024 cycle, vaulting the program into the top-25 across three major national recruiting services.

Rivals has the Knights ranked 22nd, On3 lists them 24th and 247Sports moved them up to 25th. For context, UCF has had just one top-50 finish in 247Sports' team composite scores (2010).

Nothing's final, of course, until the documents are signed in December — and/or February — but the Knights hold the top class in the recently expanded Big 12 as things stand.

"You look at the run of commitments, and they're building a roster that can compete for titles in the Big 12," said Andrew Ivins, 247Sports' director of recruiting. "It's impressive not only that they're recruiting locally, which they have needed to do, but they have branched out and gone into Georgia and Texas and picked up some blue-chip guys. I think the recruiting is as good as it's ever been right now."

Heyward decommitted from two-time reigning national champion Georgia on July 18, in between official visits to UCF and Miami. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back is the No. 79 overall player, per 247Sports and he surpasses John Walker as the program's highest-rated commit ever (0.9593 score).

"The official visit changed things for me," Heyward told On3 Sports. "It was the best time I ever had on an official visit and I loved the hospitality they showed me and my family.

“UCF is a great school, it is 30 minutes from home, the coaches care about me and when I got back on July 28, I knew that is where I wanted to be."

Jaylen Heyward of Rockledge brings down Cocoa’s Malachi Coney during their game November 4, 2022. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Suddenly, Space U has a trio of commits from the Space Coast as Heyward joins longtime friends and DJ McCormick (Rockledge) and DayDay Farmer (Melbourne Central Catholic).

As a junior, Heyward tallied 44 tackles and eight pass breakups, and returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns. He placed 14th in the Florida High School Athletic Association's Class 3A track and field championships in the 100-meter dash with a season-best time of 10.79 seconds.

"Miami and FSU sniffed around on him. That is a legitimate win for the Knights, a guy right there in the backyard," Ivins said. "I think he's a guy you try out there at corner, and maybe he settles in at safety. He can run."

Holding nearly four-dozen Division I offers, UCF did not crack Richardson's final quartet of suitors at the end of May — a group that included LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon. But the 6-foot-1, 185-pound priority target took a surprise official visit to Orlando on the opening weekend of June, and his relationship with head coach Gus Malzahn proved to be a deciding factor.

"Over time, I got closer and closer with UCF," Richardson told On3 Sports. "I had different lists and UCF was never on them, but I took a visit in January. Then I was there twice in the spring, then three times in the summer and it just felt different. UCF stayed on my mind, UCF kept coming. I truly loved it there."

Over three varsity campaigns, Richardson has totaled 65 receptions for 1,328 yards and 14 touchdowns. He suited up for nine of the Patriots' 10 games, helping the team to a 6-4 record and a spot in the Class 1M playoffs.

UCF now has three wide receiver slots filled in this class. Armwood's field-stretcher Kason Stokes committed in April, and slot weapon Farmer flipped from Pittsburgh on the opening day of August.

Those additions are coupled with a Monday night pledge Arthur, a four-star running back. Arthur (5-10, 190), who has posted a 10.71 time in the 100, rushed for 1,445 yards and 18 touchdowns last year while adding 19 receptions for 250 yards and another pair of scores.

Ivins said 247Sports is "pretty bullish" about Arthur, bumping him up to the No. 5 slot on its list of running backs nationwide.

"We moved him into the Top247 a couple months ago, and you wonder why some of the in-state powers aren't recruiting him," Ivins said. "You pop on the tape, and I think he's a perfect fit for what UCF wants to do in terms of his run style. He can fight for yards in between the tackles and get out in space and run away from people."

He's the third blue-chip running back reeled in by first-year position coach Kam Martin, along with St. Thomas Aquinas' Stacy Gage and Osceola's Taevion Swint for the 2025 class.

The Knights remain in the hunt for several more high-profile senior targets, including Tampa Catholic interior offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis, Pickerington (Ohio) Central tight end Tayvion Galloway, Pahokee reclassified wide receiver Hardley Gilmore and Hudson edge rusher Elias Williams.

