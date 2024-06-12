Commitment Breakdown: Top 100 WR Talyn Taylor commits to Georgia

Georgia has just landed one of its top wide receiver targets for the 2025 class.

Four-star wide receiver Talyn Taylor has committed to play for Kirby Smart’s program. The Geneva (Ill.) High star picked the Bulldogs over a final three that also included Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Taylor is the 11th commitment of the class for Georgia which now sits inside the top-10 of the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. He’s the second receiver in the class that is trending to be another elite group for Smart.





WHAT TAYLOR BRINGS TO GEORGIA

Taylor is one of the smoothest wide receivers in the 2025 class. He is an advanced route-runner for his age and it really shows that he’s come up through the 7-on-7 circuit to refine his skills. His height (6-1,180) and leaping ability allow his to high point the football well. Taylor attacks the ball in the air and he seems to make the circus catch quite often.

When he gets to Georgia he will have something to work on with his game. He will immediately be challenged by the defensive backs on his team on getting off the line with press coverage. Good coaching and strength training will help there.

The Illinois native has a chance to be a multi-year starter and big contributor for the Bulldogs passing attack.





WHAT TAYLOR MEANS TO THE BULLDOGS

If there is one criticism of Georgia under coach Kirby Smart its that the program doesn’t lean elite wide receiver recruits. The team has been in on several in recent years and haven’t quite gotten the job done. Of course, this hasn’t mattered a ton since the team has racked up wins and championships under Smart.

Still, landing Taylor is a great sign that the program can go get a blue-chip receiver. It shows the faith that Taylor has in Georgia’s ability to open up the passing game under offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.





SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM