Commitment Breakdown: Five-star Arik Gilbert picks LSU

In somewhat of a surprise, five-star tight end Arik Gilbert to make his commitment this week. On Wednesday evening, the No. 1 prospect at his position committed to LSU over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Texas A&M. This one came down to Nick Saban vs. Kirby Smart vs. Ed Orgeron, and Coach O's team won another battle.

This commitment is coming off an official visit to Athens, and the Bulldogs made this a little more interesting with Alabama being viewed as the leader for some time. LSU kind of snuck in, and won out, in a major shocker.

WHY ITS BIG FOR LSU

This is a huge get for the Tigers. Their new offense really opened Gilbert's eyes and he is headed to the Bayou. He connected with players there and he bought in to what LSU has been doing this season.

Gilbert is a true freak athlete. He has an NFL-like body now, he has wide receiver like hands, he is very fluid for his size, and he is one of those immediate impact players. He is truly one of those prospects in the 2020 class that could have committed to any school in the country. For LSU to go into Georgia, after the in-state school first offered before Gilbert entered high school, and beat numerous elite programs, this is a very impressive feat for Orgeron and his staff. Gilbert will be a freshmen we are talking about this time next year.

WHY IT HURTS GEORGIA MOST

With Myles Murphy headed to Clemson, and now Gilbert headed for LSU, Georgia has lost the top two prospects in their home state. Georgia has a very impressive roster, and Smart and his staff are going to recruit at a very high level, but losing the top talent in Georgia at key positions is not going to help the Bulldogs get over that hump.



Gilbert was offered before he started high school by Georgia, and for a very long time, they were the front runner. Georgia faded some in the spring, and Alabama made their move over the summer, but LSU swooped in and stole this one. Gilbert was a major target for Georgia, and not only was tight ends coach Todd Hartley involved, but so was Dell McGee and Smart. Georgia received the final visit before the decision was made, and things went very well in Athens, but it wasn’t enough for Georgia take back over the lead in this race.

This hurts Alabama too, because they were viewed as the favorite, and most, if not all experts had the Tide winning this battle. He is not from their home-state though, so this one stings a little more for UGA.

