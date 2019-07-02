Commitment analysis: Four-star WR Parker Washington commits to Penn State

THE SITUATION

Parker Washington needed two trips to Happy Valley before making up his mind.

The four-star Fort Bend (Texas) Travis High School wide receiver committed to Penn State on Wednesday. He was also considering Big Ten rival Wisconsin and Duke, among others.

The Nittany Lions have quieted been able to pluck a Lone Star State prospect or two in each recruiting cycle under coach James Franklin. Washington is the first Southeast domino to fall in 2020.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Washington took trains, planes and automobiles to get to Penn State in April for the first time. At the time, the talented Houston-area wide receiver said that the Nittany Lions and Duke were making the hardest push for his commitment.

The visit opened up Washington's eyes.

"It was great. I loved it. The facilities were really nice, but what impressed me the most was the athletic center. It was big, two stories and I'm big on that. That's what impressed me the most," Washington told Rivals in May.

"Penn State, it was just different. I'm from down South. I'm not used to cold weather, but it was nice to see something new and not just see Texas every day. The highlight, I would say, the food was nice. The practice I saw, the film room studies they were doing and how they were all in the film room -- that was nice."

The four-star returned to Happy Valley last month for his official visit, which sealed the deal. Washington also made a trip out to Wisconsin before heading to Penn State. However, there was too much momentum in the Nittany Lions' corner leading into the summer.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR PENN STATE

Washington has ascended into a top-50 wide receiver on Rivals and a top-50 prospect in the state of Texas.

Forget the size (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), the Travis four-star is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the state. He has excellent body control, runs crisp routes and has sure hands to make plays both in the slot, outside at receiver and even in the red zone.

At Penn State, Washington will play receiver, see action in the slot and be used more so as an athlete.

Washington clocked a 4.6-second 40 time this spring with a 4.1-second shuttle and a 38-plus-inch vertical. He is absurdly athletic, which shows on the film.

He has the chance to be an elite playmaking slot receiver with top-end hands and route-running to easily separate from defensive backs but also make contested catches in traffic. Washington is a red-zone mismatch with his ability to get vertical for 50-50 balls. He does not let his height impact his impact.