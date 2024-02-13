Commitment alert! Offensive lineman Jayden Elijah commits to Rutgers football

It was a super Monday for Rutgers football as the Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from in-state offensive lineman Jayden Elijah.

The three-star offensive lineman gave his verbal to Rutgers on Monday night. It marks the second straight week where Rutgers landed a commitment from a New Jersey prospect.

Last week, three-star linebacker Talibi Kaba committed to Rutgers.

A member of the 2025 recruiting class, Elijah is a three-star offensive lineman from Matawan Regional (Matawan, New Jersey). He is ranked the ninth-best recruit in New Jersey according to On3 and No. 14 in the state by 247Sports.

His verbal marks the third commitment in this recruiting cycle for Rutgers and the second from New Jersey.

He has offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others.

Elijah is a very impressive prospect who already has Big Ten size at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire